Dungeon crawler Demeo brings monster hordes to PC with a goofy 80s trailer

One of the games we wanted you to keep your eye on from the last Steam Next Fest (opens in new tab) was Demeo (opens in new tab), a dungeon crawler first made for VR and now released for regular-screen PCs. Demeo: PC Edition has the same stuff as the VR edition, and those who own the VR version can play cross-platform with the PC edition, so if your buddies already play there you can just jump in.

Demeo is a fast and furious dungeon crawler, where you and a family of three other adventurers smash your way through lots of baddies to accomplish your goals. It's relentless dungeon crawling, as waves of enemies will constantly appear from the shadows to kill you. Our Jody MacGregor described it as "like having the Monster Manual thrown at your face."

It's one of those games I love because it's hard, even at times unfair, but the rules are very consistent. You and your buddies learn to hedge your bets and work around what you know is coming so that you can win. It's wave-based survival dungeon crawling.

As of now, Demeo has five different heroes, and each hero is controlled with a deck of cards with their abilities and equipment in it. The release has three full adventures for now, but developers Resolution Games intend to release more adventures and heroes in the future.

You can find Demeo: PC Edition on Steam. (opens in new tab)