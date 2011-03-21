Duke Nukem Forever multiplayer replaces flag with capturable, slappable women

Duke Nukem Forever's "Capture the Babe" CTF variant requires you to abduct a woman to score. The mode is revealed in the latest issue of Official Xbox Magazine US where they explain that Gearbox will give the option to give her a "slap" if she "freaks out" as you drag her across the map.

WTF? Read on for the details and to hear Gearbox's CEO's attitude towards Duke's controversy-bating elements.

Speaking to the magazine, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford said: "Our goal isn't to shock people, but I think there's some stuff that's a bit uncomfortable. I mean, the alien's plan is to capture our women and impregnate them to breed an alien army, so you can imagine some horrible shit happens."

OXM reports that Capture the Babe is "Pretty much what you'd expect to see from a CFT-style mode, with one small touch: the "Babe" will sometimes freak out while you're carrying her (somewhat understandable we'd say) at which point you have to hit a button to gently give her a reassuring slap."

According to Randy, Gearbox are intending to "Get right up to that edge and then relax enough so people don't reject it."

Sorry Randy, I just rejected.

I like flags and guns as much as the next man, but abducting and slapping women has never been on my gaming wishlist. Yes, footage of the mode in action hasn't yet been released, but I'm finding it hard trying to imagine how this could be work out fine.

OXM details four multiplayer modes which will support up to eight players each: Dukematch, Team Dukematch, Capture the Babe and Hail to the King. Duke Nukem Forever will come in multiple editions, and is due for release May 3 2011.