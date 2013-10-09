Drive composer Cliff Martinez says he's working on Far Cry 4

Far Cry 4 might have been inadvertently outed by Drive/Only God Forgives composer Cliff Martinez. In an interview with the site Lost In The Multiplex , Martinez mentions that his future projects include a "video game called Far Cry 4". Somebody has since broken into that interview, stolen the relevant admission, and sped away into the night like Ryan Gosling in a puffy jacket. Unfortunately for the would-be word robbers, the internet has a built-in time travel machine .

The suggestion that Far Cry 4 is being made really shouldn't surprise anyone. In fact, back in June , Ubisoft's VP of marketing and sales, Tony Key, said that a sequel had been greenlit. Given the commercial success of both Far Cry 3 and its neon '80s-inspired cousin , it seems as if the series is in a much more stable position than it was following Far Cry 2.

It'll be interesting to see what direction a sequel will take, given that, going be past games, Ubisoft can do basically anything and still justify calling it Far Cry. Personally, I'm hoping for at least a small shift back towards the scrappy mess of Far Cry 2. Where Far Cry 3 was an enjoyable and highly polished game, it seemed to lack some of the soul of its predecessor, instead reducing the campaign down to a smooth checklist of actions to be ticked off. What direction would you like to see the series take?

