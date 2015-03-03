Dragon Age: Inquisition's fifth patch will add party storage

There are many moral quandaries to tackle in Dragon Age: Inquisition. What should you do with those jerks? Who should you tell do that thing? Will you collect three bear claws? The most crucial, in my view, is what should I do with Vivenne's hat? It's a nice hat, you see. But it's also a bit useless. Later on, you will get other hats that will be imbued with better stats. So what, do you just throw out Vivienne's hat? Or do you commit to wasting a space in your inventory purely because—well, it's a really nice hat.
With Dragon Age: Inquisition's fifth patch, there's a third option: put that hat in party storage. And other items, too, I guess. Located in Skyhold's Undercroft, the party storage lets you stash your sort-of-unwanted-but-not-wholly-unwanted stuff.
You can see the full list of changes and fixes below. The patch is currently designated as "upcoming".
- PC Specific: While we’ve added the ability to toggle mouse look, this feature is still under development and does not act optimally under all conditions. We are continuing to work on this feature to improve it for future releases.
- Fixed an issue that allowed characters to take damage while using the Counterstrike ability.
- Updated abilities to function correctly with front armor rating.
- Fixed the Charging Bull ability so that AI-controlled characters no longer overshoot their target.
- Removed the initial barrier that spellbinders receive when spawned.
- Added an option to control the font size of subtitles.
- Improved archer AI so that they choose to enter melee combat less often.
- Fixed the save game card image for elf mages.
- Fixed an issue that caused certain operations to disappear from the war table without direct player interaction.
- Fixed a crash after use of a Tactician’s Renewal amulet in Skyhold.
- Fixed a conversation where Leliana references being with the Warden to face the Archdemon when she was set to have died in the imported Dragon Age Keep world state.
- Fixed a case where movement audio was muted after a level transition.
- Fixed a case where music unintentionally played after a level transition.
- Fixed a loot exploit.
- Fixed a case where the Quarry Quandry quest could be prevented from being completed.
- Added party storage to the Undercroft in Skyhold.
- Improved stability.
- Fixed the True Grit perk to apply to all party members.
- Fixed the issue where Qunari Inquisitors were able to equip the Inquisition Battlemage armor.
- Fixed an exploit where certain abilities could be used multiple times before the cooldown was started.
- Fixed an exploit with Explosive Shot where indirect hits were not causing the ability to cool down and reduce stamina.
- Fixed cases of the new-item icon appearing on old items after salvaging in multiplayer.