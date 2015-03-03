Dragon Age: Inquisition's fifth patch will add party storage

There are many moral quandaries to tackle in Dragon Age: Inquisition. What should you do with those jerks? Who should you tell do that thing? Will you collect three bear claws? The most crucial, in my view, is what should I do with Vivenne's hat? It's a nice hat, you see. But it's also a bit useless. Later on, you will get other hats that will be imbued with better stats. So what, do you just throw out Vivienne's hat? Or do you commit to wasting a space in your inventory purely because—well, it's a really nice hat.

With Dragon Age: Inquisition's fifth patch, there's a third option: put that hat in party storage. And other items, too, I guess. Located in Skyhold's Undercroft, the party storage lets you stash your sort-of-unwanted-but-not-wholly-unwanted stuff.

You can see the full list of changes and fixes below. The patch is currently designated as "upcoming".