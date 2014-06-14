Dragon Age: Inquisition trailer introduces grumpy elf, bullish Qunari

I'm probably the only one, but I'm getting a serious Suikoden vibe from Dragon Age: Inquisition, which has already supplied us with one E3 trailer , an interview with its creative director, the news that it will have 40 "major" endings and more. What we can we possibly learn from this latest video? Well, we can learn a titbit or two about Inquisition's various companions, which include a Grey Warden (no, not that Grey Warden), a dour-faced elf, and a map that magically draws itself. See the lot after the break.

The above trailer focuses on Blackguard (the curiously named Grey Warden warrior), Sera (a moody Elf archer), Iron Bull (a Qunari mercenary and non-literal bull), and Vivienne, a mage with a pointy helmet and shiny face, who the video hints may have a hidden agenda. We do, however, get a glimpse of (presumably) the whole darn Inquisition at the start and end of the video - and boy do they look like a cheery lot.

This is what reminds me of Suikoden, Konami's classic political JRPG, which was all about recruiting your own private army. This side of Inquisition appeals to me quite a bit, and while I hope those characters up there are all a dab hand in combat, it would be pretty neat to be able to recruit chefs and merchants and the like to your cause as well.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is out this October.