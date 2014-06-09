Popular

Dragon Age: Inquisition E3 trailer asks if you'll lead or fall

By

"Let those who would destroy us step into the light," exclaims the most serious narrator of the new Dragon Age: Inquisition trailer, unveiled live on stage at the Microsoft E3 conference. But who would destroy us? One candidate, I'd argue, is Microsoft themselves, who preceded the trailer with a "premier content first on Xbox" banner.

Let's not be too down on what sounds like a timed delay on whatever post-release content Bioware have planned. The most important thing is the game proper, and it's looking lush. After so many months of purely environmental screenshots , it's nice to see some actual game footage. Especially when that footage contains tension, drama and, most importantly of all, goddamn dragons.

It's a long road to the October 7 release, but, while you wait, check out Chris's first-look preview .

Want more E3 delivered straight into your face? Find our full coverage here .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments