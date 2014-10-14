Dragon Age: Inquisition trailer asks what kind of leader you will be

It goes without saying that a game entitled Dragon Age: Inquisition is going to feature an Inquisitor reasonably prominently. But while the dictionary defines "inquisitor" as "a person who makes an inquisition," in the realm of Thedas it's apparently a dude with a giant sword who hacks things into big, meaty chunks.

He moves pretty well for a guy wearing the equivalent of a Honda Civic on his back, but I suppose that's the nature of fantasy heroes, who go unencumbered by the concerns that weigh down us mere mortals. And that's fair; if I ran across any of the unpleasantness that appears in this video, I'd hightail it three time zones over and start digging my own Deep Road.

"Every great war needs heroes," the narrator intones. "I'm just curious what kind you'll be." That's obviously intended to reflect the open-ended nature of the game, which will offer multiple playable races and classes and vary narratively depending on choices made over the course of the game. Regardless of the direction you take, however, it seems clear that you will be responsible for burying many swords into many faces. Such is the burden of the Hero of Thedas.

Dragon Age: Inquisition comes out on November 18.