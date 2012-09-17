Dragon Age 3: Inquisition announced, due late next year

Dragon Age 3 has been officially announced in an open letter on the Dragon Age website , spotted by Eurogamer . It's been quite obvious that Dragon Age 3 has been in the works for the past year or so, because Bioware themselves have been talking about it for ages. According to executive producer Mark Darrah Dragon Age 3 has been in development for two years "with the bulk of our efforts ramping up about 18 months ago."

It's being built by the team behind Dragon Age: Origins and Dragon Age 2, and will feature a "more expansive world, better visuals, more reactivity to player choices and more customisation." It'll be powered by a new engine based on Frostbite 2 technology.

Darrah also mentions that fan feedback has been a big part of Dragon Age 3's development. "We've visited message boards, read reviews, and we've gone to events to have direct face to face conversations with some of our most passionate fans. We've been listening, and we will continue to listen," he says.

"There's much more to talk about, of course, but it will have to wait until it's ready for the prime time." Dragon Age 3 is planned for release late next year.