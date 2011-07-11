Dragon Age 2: Legacy video shows new Darkspawn, angry boss monsters

The first portion of Dragon Age 2 DLC will be released in a couple of weeks on Tuesday July 26. The stage demo above from senior producer Fernando Melo gives us a glimpse of the new creatures we'll be fighting. The video, spotted by Evil Avatar , shows the team assaulting a huge underground tower to defeat an "ancient evil" - the most persistent kind of evil.

Along the way they're attacked by a new breed of Darkspawn, must battle a new foe known as The Guardian and boost their weapons with a an ancient, magickal "Pillar of Critical Chance." Skip to the 2:30 mark to get straight to the action. You can watch the Dragon Age: Legacy trailer for more info. The price of the DLC hasn't been announced yet.