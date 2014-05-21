Dota 2 Compendium gets new stretch goals, now targeting a $10 million International prize pool

Well, that was inevitable. Yesterday, the Dota 2 community completed their quest to give Valve all of the money. The prize pool for the upcoming International tournament stood at $6 million, meaning over $4.4 million had been raised from sales of the Compendium sticker-book and its corresponding point system. Now, Valve have unveiled more stretch goals, with potential rewards reaching to the £10 million mark.

Here's what the new stretch goals will unlock:



$6,800,000: Earn 25 compendium points every day by winning a game with the Hero we choose for you.

$7,200,000: Vote for the Hero you'd like to receive a new, alternate voice & dialogue pack.

$7,600,000: Select one of your Least Played heroes and we'll provide a GPM/XPM analysis tool during the game to help you compare your performances with previous games

$8,000,000: Vote for the Hero you'd like to receive a reworked model.

$8,400,000: You'll receive an item that customizes your Multi-Kill Banner.

$8,800,000: Live Broadcasting of the after party with special guest Darude.

$9,200,000: Unlocks new models for your creeps after you've killed the enemy barracks. (Available to all players, not just Compendium Owners)

$9,600,000: A new quest system will be added to track your progress, and earn you rewards as you win. (Available to all players)

$10,000,000: Unlocks the ability for you to perform a voice taunt with your Hero in the early stages of the game.

Will the community spring to an extra $4 million? Based on the trends of these graphs , it's certainly a possibility. But then, only 25% of each Compendium and point sale goes towards the prize pool total. If the $10 million marker is reached, it will mean that approximately $33.6 million will have been spent on International items.