Doom teaser trailer promises QuakeCon reveal

By

We already knew a new Doom game was incoming, thanks to Bethesda's promised beta access for pre-orderers of Wolfenstein: The New Order. Now we get a tiny CGI glimpse to further moisten our appetites, and the promise of more info to come.

The full reveal will take place in the only location an Id game's unveiling can: QuakeCon. The event, this year running from July 17 to July 20, promises a much more enlightening look at this latest trip to Hell.

For now then, sit back and bask in the unholy glow of the newly designed Cyberdemon.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
