Doom Eternal announced at E3 2018

Marty Stratton and Hugo Martin, producer and creative director of Doom at id, showed up at the Bethesda E3 press conference to announce Doom Eternal, "an awesome, awesome new sequel to Doom."

Doom Eternal will have an "even more powerful" Doom Slayer, and "twice as many" demons. It will make its full debut at this year's QuakeCon in Dallas this August.

Also, are those Cacodemons with arms? We're not sure how we feel.

Update: We've been informed by eagle-eyed Doom fan Viper that those are, in fact, Pain Elementals, which first appeared in Doom 2. Good catch, Viper!