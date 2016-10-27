Doom (4) for Doom 2.0 struts its demon-killing stuff in a new trailer

The recent release of the Brutal Doom 64 launch trailer reminded me of another very cool-looking Doom mod we heard about earlier this year, Doom (4) for Doom. As the title suggests, it brings the weapons of Bethesda's new Doom into the realm of the 1993 original, and the new trailer marking the upcoming release of the 2.0 version of the mod makes clear that it's come an awful long way since we first laid eyes on it.

The video looks great—and I'm not the only one who thinks so. The official Doom Twitter account gave the mod a shout-out yesterday:

What's #DOOM mixed with DOOM like? It's every bit awesome. https://t.co/Rj2z2e9zgMOctober 26, 2016

Here's the full list of additions and changes in the 2.0 edition:

All weapons now have upgrades. Every single one of them. Guns that don't have mods have improvement upgrades instead, and there are four upgrades to these specific weapons.

New, mysterious items called Carrion drops from enemies when gibbed.

The last three multiplayer weapons: Repeater Rifle, Vortex Rifle, Carrion Cannon.

Demon Runes

There are many, all of them belonging to the bigger classes. In terms of the Doom caste, it's the Cacodemon on up.

Drops by demon type. Very rare, yet powerful.

Powerups

Haste sometimes replaces the blur sphere

Quad Damage sometimes replaces the berserk.

Quad Money (secret) can only be found in crates

Suit Upgrades

Health Armor Air Control Credits Protection Crates

Glory Kills

Stupidly customizable so you can have them to whatever style you want.

Can be turned on or off with a master switch at any time.

Doom (4) for Doom will be released on the ModDB on October 31.