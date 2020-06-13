Dontnod's investigative thriller Twin Mirror has a new cinematic trailer

VIDEO: See the Twin Mirror trailer above. Also on YouTube.

Namco Bandai has released a new trailer for Dontnod Entertainment's upcoming detective thriller Twin Mirror. Released for the PC Gaming Show, the trailer is a collage of cinematic snippets that tease more troubling scenes of the protagonist and his projected double.

Twin Mirror feels like it would fit nicely next to games like Alan Wake, Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments, and Dontnod's other mystery game, Life is Strange. You play as journalist Sam Higgins as he returns to his hometown to attend the funeral of his best friend. As he begins to get reacquainted with the town, strange events begin to happen, which prompts him to investigate.

The twist in this mystery is that you have a sidekick, sort of. Sam is joined by a projection of his alter ego that accompanies him wherever he goes. This new trailer only hints at this double, but Dontnod's gameplay trailer from 2018 shows how the two will be interacting alongside how the investigation is carried out. Sam's projected companion together with a trippy mind-palace that the player uses to reconstruct crime scenes hints that Twin Mirror will be a mix of detective mystery with flashes of psychological thrills.

There's still no confirmed release date but the trailer says that Twin Mirror will be "coming soon."