Don’t worry if Windows says your PC is incompatible with the May 2020 Update

I've been trying to install the May 2020 Update for Windows 10 since it arrived on May 27, still to no avail. Now almost a week later, I'm seeing the same seemingly worrying message suggesting my PC is not compatible with the latest feature upgrade. If you are too, don't be alarmed—Microsoft is taking a conservative approach to rolling out its latest major update.

The May 2020 Update (formerly known as 20H1) is the first of two big upgrades for Windows 10 that are scheduled to arrive this year. It has already begun arriving on some PCs, then sometime in the fall, the 20H2 update will be released.

As with past releases, Microsoft isn't pushing it out to every PC at the same time. It's not clear exactly how many PCs are able to install it right now, or what the initial criteria is, but it appears to be a fairly widespread phenomenon. Several of my colleagues here at PC Gamer are in the same boat.

Same goes for our friends at TechRadar, who note Microsoft is using a new compatibility notification to let users know their PC "isn't quite ready" yet.

"The Windows 10 May 2020 Update is on its way. We’re offering this update to compatible devices, but your device isn’t quite ready for it. Once your device is ready, you’ll see the update available on this page. There’s nothing you need to do at this time," the notification states.

Microsoft's wording is vague, as it doesn't offer any details on what specific piece of hardware is not compatible. Is it my Sound Blaster ZxR sound card or my Gigabyte GA-Z97X-UD5H motherboard, both of which are several years old? Only Microsoft knows, and it's not saying.

While the notification could be worded better, Microsoft's approach is sound. It's difficult to catch every bug for the multitude of hardware combinations that exist in the wild, and a slow rollout is absolutely the right decision. Microsoft even acknowledged on the day the May 2020 Update first begin going out that it was (and still is) investigating several known issues with the release.

Other than wanting to have some hands-on experience with what I write about, I'm not in a major rush to receive the latest update. I'd rather Microsoft work out the kinks. When it does, I'll see you on the other side.