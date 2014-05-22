Don Bradman Cricket 14 may be the last hope for cricket on PC

Is the modern world too cruel to permit the existence of a decent cricket game? Following the disaster that was Ashes Cricket 2013 (the game's inadvertent field teleportation mechanic didn't go down well) another contender has arrived in the form of Don Bradman Cricket 14. Released on console earlier this year to moderate acclaim, the miraculously-not-horrible cricket game boasts the official Don Bradman license.

The Big Ant-developed game hits Steam on June 26 and features a 20 year Career Mode, a hugely customisable Cricket Academy and the ability to share custom-made cricketers and teams. The game doesn't feature official teams or players aside from Bradman, but you're welcome to create them yourself or pinch pre-made characters from the online community. These characters can be customised extensively, with weight and height playing an important role in how the player performs on the field.

I gave Don Bradman 14 a shot on console a couple of months ago, and while I'm no cricket fan the amount of detail on display was impressive bordering on perplexing. Might be worth checking out if you must play a cricket video game.

Check out the trailer: