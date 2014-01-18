Divinity: Original Sin blesses Steam Early Access

The Divinity games, if not exactly classics, are pretty lovable in a scrappy, lighthearted sort of way. With Divinity: Original Sin we can add 'ambitious' to that list. Also 'co-op', 'highly interactive' and, for the first time, 'turn-based' - Sin is a little different to the Diablo-esque clicky clicky nature of the first two games. If you're itching to get your hands on the isometric RPG, you'll be pleased to hear that it's now materialised on Steam Early Access . £30/$40 is the price of early admission, the current (alpha) build comprising 15 hours of co-op fantasy adventure.

Here's what developers Larian have to say about the Early Access version:

"If you want a polished experience, we advise you not to play the Early Access version. It only makes sense to play an Early Access game if, for instance, you want to support the development of the game, you want to influence development with your feedback or if you want to get a taste of things to come."

The game will receive regular updates, including new areas, though it's worth noting that save games won't carry across. It's also worth noting (I hope you have a notepad handy) that Larian aren't planning on adding the entire game world before launch so as not to allow too many spoilers to escape into the wild.

The full game will feature a level editor too, which the devs are hoping to add to the Early Access version soon. Here's the Early Access trailer.