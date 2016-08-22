Divinity: Original Sin 2 launches on Steam Early Access next month

Following in the footsteps of the first game, Divinity: Original Sin 2 will be launching into Steam Early Access on September 15th, less than a month away. The sequel will feature up to four-player co-op, a competitive mode, and five playable races: Human, Elf, Dwarf, Lizard, and Undead.

It's Early Access launch will have also start with four origin stories, but more will be added over time. Origin stories are essentially pre-built backstories for your character, allowing you to choose their abilities and stats like normal, while heavily influencing your interactions with the game's NPCs. I got a chance to play the first hour of the campaign as a character called The Red Prince, and it's safe to say that origin stories play a massive role.

I've actually played Divinity: Original Sin 2 a few times since its Kickstarter last year, and I'm incredibly excited that I'll finally be able to do so online with friends. The game makes a lot of smart changes to the original's formula, and the PvP mode is a surprisingly fun distraction from the main campaign as well.