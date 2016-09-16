Divinity: Original Sin 2 is out now on Early Access

Following in the footsteps of its older series sibling, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is out now via Steam’s Early Access programme.

Boasting a new art style and user interface, courtesy of the “next-gen” Divinity Engine, the game in its unfinished state offers Act 1 of its campaign which promises anywhere between eight and 12 hours of play. In the guise of its four playable races—Humans, Elves, Dwarfs and Lizards—you’re free to frolic in its up-to-four-person multiplayer, and its co-operative and competitive questing, which sees you uncovering the game’s eight schools of skills and spells.

Furthermore, Divinity: Original Sin 2’s Early Access variation includes four optional Origin Stories—tales which “define your character's background and your personal quests”—and a PvP Arena mode which comes with a handful of maps.

Fancy a trailer? Let’s have a trailer:

Naturally, expect more features over the course of development—the sum of which we’ll detail as they land. In the meantime, check out Tom leading The Red Prince to fight giant toads in a full hour of gameplay. Better still, why not check out team PC Gamer going head-to-head with Larian Studios itself at PAX East earlier this year?

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is out now on Steam Early Access priced £29.99/$44.99. It’s also “coming soon” to GOG’s Games in Development initiative.