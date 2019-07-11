Disintegration is a sci-fi FPS from Halo's co-creator

Is it a drone? Is it something you wear? Is there someone inside it? I'm not entirely sure what I'm looking at in the teaser for Disintegration, V1 Interactive's debut game, but I know those are guns. The important bits.

V1 Interactive was founded by Halo creative director Marcus Lehto and SOCOM director Mike Gutmann a few years ago, but they're not quite ready to spill the beans on their sci-fi shooter just yet.

"The opportunity to create not only a new game, but this entire studio has been exhilarating," said Lehto. "It is great to be able to share what this amazing team has been working on, and we can’t wait to introduce this new game that our team is building to the world next month."

We'll have to content with just the teaser until Gamescom, when Disintegration will get a proper reveal.

Is it a boat?