Watch someone beat Dishonored 2 in just over 30 minutes

I finished Dishonored 2 this weekend with a final playtime of about 20 hours. Meanwhile, Voetiem, a speedrunner out of Australia, finished it before I got through the latest episode of Westworld, and with time to spare. At 38 minutes and 13 seconds (32:17 without loads), it's currently the fastest documented run in the world right now, and shows off a complete repertoire of sprinting, jumping, and dashing skills as Corvo. He must be the speedier of the two overall, seeing that none of the top runs use Emily, but who knows how the scene will shake out in the next few weeks.

And shake it will, since Dishonored 2 is an ideal game for speedrunning. With its tiered, open levels and characters with wildy different powers, players will probably be finding ways to exploit it for years to come. Be sure to finish the game for yourself before ogling the skills on display here, but otherwise, get ready for your ego to be assassinated. Because assassins.

Also, make sure not to miss a speedrunner breaking the original Dishonored by stopping its opening assassination, essentially ending the game before it begins.