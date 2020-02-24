Disc Room is a meat grinder hellscape coming to Steam this year

Sometimes you want to play a 300 hour CRPG full of excruciating moral dilemmas and unforgiving tactical combat. At other times, you just want to avoid swirling meat grinders in a whimsical distant future. Disc Room belongs to the latter blueprint, indeed, it basically is the blueprint: you're a tiny person navigating an "intergalactic slaughterhouse" full of meat grinders (they're called "alien saw blades" in the game).

It's a collaboration between four developers responsible for games ranging Minit and High Hell. Naturally, your main priority is avoiding the aforementioned alien saw blades, but if you do happen to be killed by them you'll be able to absorb "extraordinary abilities", such as the ability to manipulate time and, sometimes, even become a disc yourself.

"Persistent punishment quickly solidifies into razor-sharp survival skills," so reads the description, "as our scientist dies their way toward the deeper more devastating purpose of the disc."

It's good that the disc has a purpose - where would it be without one? The game is published by Devolver and is set to release some time later this year. Here's the Steam page.