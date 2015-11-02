Dirt Rally update adds "Modern Masters"

Codemasters has introduced some new characters to Dirt Rally. The Citroën C4 Rally 2010 and the Ford Focus RS Rally 2007, both fearsome competitors in the 2000s class, are now available in-game. What are their motivations? Do they have any ulterior motives? Will they gel with the rest of the game's cast? I don't know. All I can do is post this trailer showing them – alongside a selection of their fellow castmates – teasing their appearance in a slow-mo montage.

"At their peak, these cars reigned supreme with their 2 litre turbo charged engines and highly sophisticated differentials," explains the press release. So they're a classy bunch, it seems.

The other supporting characters are from the R4 class: the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X and the Subaru Impreza WRX STI 2011. No doubt that'll be a delicious rivalry to look forward to.

Back in April, we charged Andy with tackling the high drama of Dirt Rally's initial Early Access release. Since then, it's grown significantly through a number of updates.