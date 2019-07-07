Popular

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition heads to PC later this year

By

Two games in one.

During Bandai Namco Entertainment's 'Future of Digimon' panel at this year's Anime Expo in Los Angeles, the publisher revealed that Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition is heading to PC later this year with a release date set for October 18.

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition includes the titular PlayStation exclusive, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth—released back in 2015—as well as Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory, which was released two years later and takes place alongside the events of the original game. You can check out the two-minute announcement trailer, above. 

Bandai Namco has also confirmed that it is currently working on another Digimon Story game, which it said won't be a sequel to Cyber Sleuth, though no other details were released during the panel.

There's been a distinct lack of Digimon games available on PC so this is a smart move by Bandai Namco, giving both old fans of the series and new players a chance to get in on the monster-battling RPG action.

Thanks, RPGSite.

See comments