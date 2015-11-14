Did you buy Raven's Cry? Sign this form to get re-release for free

Did you buy Raven's Cry back in January? I'm sorry; I'm so, so sorry. The word on the pirate grapevine (that's a thing) is that Raven's Cry is a hot, sticky mess. (Have a read of the Steam reviews if you don't believe me.) Although it was delayed more times than I've had tepid, unappetising dinners, Raven's Cry obviously wasn't finished when it belly flopped onto land at the start of the year—which might be why it's being renamed, rejigged and re-released. Developer Reality Pump has described this upcoming re-release as the "completed" version of Raven's Cry, something you'll doubtless be pleased to hear if you paid forty odd quid for the buggy mess they've been flogging people since January.

There is a silver lining, of sorts. If you've already bought Raven's Cry, you can now sign this form and you should be given the new version for free (I say 'should' because you have to provide proof of purchase). That new version, by the way, is called Vendetta: Curse of Raven's Cry, and will feature "all-new gameplay mechanics, enemies, weapons, quests and upgrades plus brand new English voice-overs". It's out November 20, unless it gets delayed again, and hopefully it will actually be finished this time.