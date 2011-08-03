Diablo 3 trailer: PC Gamer's commentary

[bcvideo id="1092112463001"]

Yesterday we showed you 7 minutes of in-game footage of Diablo 3 - today we'll tell you what the hell is going on. Tim, Graham and myself have all played the game a fair bit, so we'll talk you through what skills you're seeing, how the classes work, and how much fun it is. We will also, occasionally, admit we have no idea what made that thing explode.

For more on how the game plays, read our extensive hands on with all the classes .

If you're having any trouble with the video, it's also up on YouTube here .