Diablo 2: Resurrected players used old mods to access hidden classes

Last weekend's Diablo 2: Resurrected alpha might've ostensibly limited players to three classes. But it seems crafty modders were able to use years-old tricks to access other classes in the dungeon-crawler's line-up.

As spotted by PCGamesN, players quickly spotted that much of Resurrected's underlying code is shared with the 2000 original. That means that it wasn't too much trouble to grab old Hero Editor mods and start swapping in classes Blizzard never meant to make public.

The Diablo 2 subreddit was pretty quickly populated by videos showing off some of these hidden classes, including the Paladin, Druid, and the Necromancer shown below. Bear in mind that, as they weren't included in the public alpha, treat these classes as being even more "work-in-progress".

Resurrected is intentionally sticking close to the original game's code, to the extent that your 20-year-old save files will still work with the remaster. Considering the limited nature of the alpha, mind, I wouldn't be shocked to see later technical tests try and lock things down a little more.

Tyler took a shot at Resurrected ahead of the weekend's test, finding a loving (if inconsistent) recreation—largely faithful to the original, but highlighting just how far the genre has come in 20 years by doing so. Diablo 2: Resurrected will arrive by the end of the year, with Blizzard planning to run a technical multiplayer alpha and eventual beta ahead of release.