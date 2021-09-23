Popular

Diablo 2: Resurrected characters are disappearing, Blizzard is working on it

By

Reports of lost characters and progress are turning up all over Reddit.

Diablo 2: Resurrected
(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo 2: Resurrected launched today, and it's having a bit of a rough start. Multiple players are reporting on Reddit and the Blizzard forums that their characters and progress are disappearing after play sessions, forcing them to start over again. One lost their character after beating all of Tristram, Diablo 2's first area—a frustratingly big chunk of the game to power through so quickly and then lose.

The good news is that it's probably (or at least hopefully) not an unrecoverable error, but just some server jankiness. This sort of thing happens from time to time: Similar issues have cropped up previously in World of Warcraft, for instance, such as when players on the Khadgar server were "de-leveled" in 2020. It's common enough that Blizzard has a support article explaining what players should do before bugging them if their characters go missing.

Whatever the problem is, Blizzard is aware and working on it.

See more

Unfortunately, the estimated 30 minutes to get things cleared up doesn't seem to have held, as Blizzard said about an hour later that it is "continuing to work on problems affecting characters and game creation." 

We'll keep an eye on the situation and update when Blizzard sounds the all-clear. In the meantime, if you're just trying Diablo 2 for the first time with this new edition (or are waiting to), we've got a character build guide that can get you started on the right foot—and if you're looking for a more contrarian take on the whole thing, here's Fraser on why he thinks Diablo 3 is actually better than Diablo 2.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
See comments