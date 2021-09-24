What 'gem activated' means in Diablo 2: Resurrected

Looking for the meaning behind 'gem activated' in Diablo 2: Resurrected? It's a question asked since the original game launched back in 2000. Diablo 2 had several easter eggs, including the famous cow level , which was included after a rumour that the first game contained a secret level. Those rumours proved false, but Blizzard took note and added the cow level to Diablo 2.

As for the mysterious chat gem, the questions have resurfaced now that it's shown up again in Resurrected. So here's what we know about the Diablo 2 'gem activated' message.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo 2 gem activated: What does it mean?

Blizzard has previously stated that the chat gem does nothing to the functionality of Diablo 2, so perhaps it was initially intended to act as a hint to the secret cow level.

Interestingly, if you go into Options>Gameplay, there's a chat gem setting there which allows you to switch between automatic and manual. Hovering your mouse over either option shows the message 'working as intended' (see above), which appears to be a nod to an old comment by Blizzard on the functionality of the gem.

Changing this option doesn't seem to have any obvious effect on the chat gem itself, however, or the messages.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo 2 gem activated: How to trigger the message

The chat gem shows up when you're in the lobby with an online character. It's easy to miss as it blends in with the UI and doesn't look like anything special. The gem is located on the lobby screen, directly beneath your character. You can check the screenshot above if you're not sure where to look.

Clicking on the gem changes the colour from blue to purple and sends the message 'gem activated' to the chat screen on your left. Clicking it again reverts it to blue, and this time you get the message 'gem deactivated'.

Continuously clicking the gem can result in additional messages such as 'perfect gem activated' or simply 'moooo', though it's still not clear what triggers these or if it's just random.