Development on Final Fantasy 15 will continue after the PC launch

Final Fantasy 15: Sexy Boy Road Trip won’t be launching on PC until next year, but Square Enix won’t be leaving us high and dry when we finally get our mitts on it. Game director Hajime Tabata revealed that development would continue on the game over the next year.

Episode Ignis, the next piece of DLC, was planned to be the final piece of content for Final Fantasy 15, but the fan response has inspired the studio to continue developing DLC.

The focus of future content will be on fleshing out the world and its characters, along with finishing the story. “Not only are we further investigating characters through additional episodes, if we don’t convey the setting that is the foundation of the world, we won’t be able to convey the characters’ way of life,” said Tabata.

It’s a good thing, too, since the base game barely even fleshes out the admittedly entertaining protagonists, let alone the multitude of characters they meet on the road. It’s a striking, intriguing world, but not one that reveals much to players.

