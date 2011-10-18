Details emerge for new EverQuest expansion

The next EverQuest expansion, Veil of Alaris, opens up an all-new continent formerly hidden by magic. New features and improvements with this latest expansion, EverQuest's 18th, have come into focus as Veil of Alaris becomes available for pre-order .

Alaris will play host to 12 new zones and raises the level cap to 95, and it also includes a "twisted sea temple," the coastal city of Sarith, and the mountain fortress of Argath. It continues the story from the previous expansion, House of Thule, and players must find out who plotted the death of Cazic-Thule.

Veil of Alaris will also allow new guild halls, a revamped interface, email items, and customizable guild ranks.