Destiny 2 shows off the new Moon in this short trailer

Bungie has revealed a short trailer at GuardianCon which gives us our first real look at the Moon, the setting for Destiny 2's upcoming Shadowkeep expansion which is set to drop in September.

You can check out the trailer above, which shows off a number of impressive locales and gives players a chance to see the revamped Moon in all its glory.

Shadowkeep will see players return to the Moon, but this time it's bigger and better than the version we saw in the first game—twice as big, in fact, according to Bungie. It's also worth noting that Shadowkeep is a standalone expansion, meaning you won't have to slog through other expansions in order to play it.

GuardianCon started out as a small charity streaming venture by streamer Ben 'ProfessorBroman' Bowman and has grown into the huge success it is today, raising over $3.7 million for charity a couple of weekends ago.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is set for release on September 17.