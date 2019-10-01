All the new Destiny 2 exotics and Eververse items in Shadowkeep and Season of the Undying so far

Destiny 2 has finally made the big switcheroo to Steam (with a few server hiccups) and with the change comes a slew of new Eververse items, plus exotic guns and armor—some from the Season of the Undying update and others via the slightly more expensive Shadowkeep expansion. Noted Destiny 2 aficionado Tim Clark joined me for a quick look at the new gear coming in Bungie's first go without Activision's oversight, bringing thousands of hours of taste and decency with which to critique the new lineup of emotes, ornaments, and newly added finishers. If a video and sultry voiceovers aren't doing it for you, scroll through some ancient still images of all the new stuff below.

New Eververse armor sets

Eververse Titan armour. (Image credit: Bungie)

Eververse Warlock armour. (Image credit: Bungie)

Eververse Hunter armour. (Image credit: Bungie)

New exotic armor

New Hunter helmet for any subclass that synergises with finisher moves. (Image credit: Bungie)

New Titan boots for the bottom tree Sunbreaker subclass. (Image credit: Bungie)

New Warlock chest piece for Stormcaller subclasses. (Image credit: Bungie)

New exotic weapons

New exotic bow, the first power variant. (Image credit: Bungie)

New exotic rocket launcher. (Image credit: Bungie)

New exotic trace rifle, likely connected to the raid. (Image credit: Bungie)

Previously a PlayStation exclusive, now available on PC. (Image credit: Bungie)

Exotic auto rifle returning from Destiny 1. (Image credit: Bungie)

New exotic hand cannon, acquired from the season pass. (Image credit: Bungie)

New exotic ornaments

For the Thunderlord machine gun. (Image credit: Bungie)

For the Izanagi's Vow sniper rifle. (Image credit: Bungie)

For the Deathbringer rocket launcher. (Image credit: Bungie)

For the Erianna's Vow hand cannon (Image credit: Bungie)

For the Riskrunner SMG. (Image credit: Bungie)

For the Queenbreaker's Bow linear fusion rifle. (Image credit: Bungie)

For the Jotunn fusion rifle. (Image credit: Bungie)

For the Thorn hand cannon. (Image credit: Bungie)

For the Ace of Spades hand cannon. (Image credit: Bungie)

For the Monte Carlo auto rifle. (Image credit: Bungie)

For Titan's Heart of Inmost Light. (Image credit: Bungie)

For Titan's Armamentarium. (Image credit: Bungie)

For Warlock's Phoenix Protocol. (Image credit: Bungie)

For Warlock's Chromatic Fire. (Image credit: Bungie)

For Hunter's Gwisin Vest. (Image credit: Bungie)

For Hunter's Wormhusk Crown. (Image credit: Bungie)

New exotic ghosts, sparrows, and ships

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Bungie)

Transmat effects and emotes

(Image credit: Bungie)