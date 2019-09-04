New Destiny 2: Shadowkeep weapons and armour have been spotted at PAX

News of shiny new Destiny 2 guns has been leaking out of PAX this week. Attendees like defire on Reddit have been posting pictures of the guns, armour. Unfortunately there are few contenders for our Destiny Exotic or Craft Beer quiz. Zealot's Reward would be a good beer name though.

Here's a roundup of all the guns and armor that's been spotted so far.

Changes to Lunafaction Boots and Rally Barricade

Reportedly these items are being altered to change their perks. The new rules will give the exotic Lunafaction Boots and the Titan Rally Barricade 'increased reload speed' rather than 'autoreload'. Bungie has taken against weapons that reload automatically and generate ammo, which has reduced the relevance of guns like Whisper of the Worm.

Stormdancer's Brace

(Image credit: Bungie)

Perk Ascending Amplitude: Each enemy you defeat with Stormtrance increases the damage you do with Stormtrance.

In PvE Stormtrance feels amazing when you're being charged by hordes and you respond by making them all poorly from too much electric. This ability should help you dissolve a room full of Thralls quickly, but I wonder how it will work in the crucible—it could suddenly be easier to wipe a team. They look awesome though and show that we might be getting more powerful armour perks in Shadowkeep.

Assassin's Cowl

(Image credit: Destiny 2)

Perk Vanishing Execution: Defeating a Guardian with a melee attack or a combatant with a finisher grants invisibility and restores a portion of health and shields.

Oh good, more Hunter invisibility. At least the perk fits that Hunter ninja fantasy. This helmet turned up in the Shadowkeep Gamescom trailer, but doesn't show the perk take effect when the Hunter uses a finisher on an enemy. Perhaps the perk text and ability isn't finalised yet.

Phoenix Cradle

(Image credit: Bungie)

Perk Beacons of Empowerment: Sun Warrior lasts twice as long. Allies who pass through your sunspots are granted Sun Warrior.

I love the idea of a super that can give other classes Titan abilities for a little bit of time. Also, luckily for a Titan, they don't look terrible?

Ancient Gospel

(Image credit: Bungie)

A white chocolate ripple flavoured legendary hand cannon. The perk is secret for now so let's guess wildly: landing precision shots lets you spin the gun round and round on your finger like a cool cowboy? If only.

Zealot's Reward

(Image credit: Bungie)

No perk for this one either, yet. This fusion rifle is similar in design to Ancient Gospel—there's a religious theme to a lot of the guns on this list.

Deathbringer

(Image credit: Destiny 2)

Perks Dark Deliverance: Fires remotely detonated projectiles that drop void orbs on enemies.

Dark Descent: The further a void orb falls, the more powerful its detonation becomes.

This rocket launcher is so extra, I love it, and the perks are wild. It sounds like a futuristic mortar that I guess is more powerful outdoors than indoors. Depending on how this is tuned I can imagine there might be some amusing edge cases or exploits players can use to get more damage out of shots using that vertical drop perk.

Divinity

(Image credit: Destiny 2)

Perks Judgement: Sustained damage with this weapon envelops the target in a field that weakens and disrupts them.

Penance: Targets under the effects of judgement long enough are struck with a burst of damage.

A laser beam that judges your enemies' souls and finds them wanting. The description "grows, grows, grows," implies a Hive connection, as their gods like to eat chunks of the universe to feed the cosmic worms they made a terrible pact with eons ago—hooray Destiny lore! Design-wise this doesn't look particularly hive-y though. I'd like to see this one's lore tab.

$MACHINEGUN0.NAME$

(Image credit: Bungie)

Perk Pyroxitin rounds: Fires high-powered explosive ammunition.

That probably isn't this gun's final name, but you never know in Destiny. It's so big it doesn't fit on the screen and it fires explosive rounds, which sounds awesome.

Unnamed weapons

To round things out, here's some blurry off-screen footage of a new hand cannon.