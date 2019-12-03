Destiny 2: Season of Dawn teaser reveals the return of Saint-14

The full reveal of Destiny 2's next season, the Season of Dawn, will take place tomorrow. But we can get a taste of what's coming right now courtesy of a new teaser, released today by Bungie, that stars a couple of big-time Guardians we've run into previously.

Osiris was at the center of the Destiny 2 expansion Curse of Osiris, but he seems destined to play second fiddle in Season of Dawn. The big hero role this time goes to Saint-14, the greatest of the Guardians, who nonetheless—brace for lore—managed to get himself killed by the Vex while searching for Osiris in the Infinite Forest. (The Destinypedia has details, if you're curious.)

But that's okay! Because now a gang of Cabal Psion Flayers are trying to manipulate time in order to change the outcome of the Red War, and so in a fine example of fighting fire with fire Osiris has built a magic time-traveling sundial in order to bring back the departed Saint, who will (I guess) kick the requisite ass and set everything back to the way it should be. (Although I'll bet dollars to donuts that it's you, the player, who will do all the heavy lifting.)

(This is also, by the way, why I don't believe for a second that Cayde-6 is really dead. Mark my words, he'll be back.)

Putting the Season of Dawn on Mercury is an interesting choice. Curse of Osiris, to be blunt, wasn't very good: Osiris, despite the hype, was a completely forgettable figure, the Infinite Forest felt very finite, and Mercury itself was small and dull. It wasn't a disaster by any stretch, it was just very flat at a time when Destiny 2 really needed to make a power move. Tim went deep into it here, as he does, saying that while Curse of Osiris is "perfectly serviceable," it did not go over well with fans, who moved "from resentment into full-on riot" following its release.

Along with the new story content, Season of Dawn pass holders will also be able to jump into a new six-player activity called The Sundial that will have them protecting Osiris' great creation from a Cabal onslaught—a horde mode of some sort, from the sounds of it. There are also new exotic quests, the return of the Rusted Lands, a new seasonal artifact called the Lantern of Osiris, and various new exotic items to earn. Some of the new stuff is free for everyone, and other bits are restricted to owners of the $10 season pass. Here's how it breaks down:

Free For All Players:

Free Seasonal Rank Rewards

Seasonal Artifact: The Lantern of Osiris

Help Osiris fix the timeline by restoring Obelisks on four destinations

Unlock the Seasonal Armor Set: Righteous

Progress through Season ranks to earn the Exotic Scout Rifle, Symmetry

Season Pass Owners:

Instantly unlock the Exotic Scout Rifle, Symmetry

Play the new 6-player activity: The Sundial

Exotic Quests, Seasonal Armor Sets, and Ornaments

New Triumphs, Bounties, and Seasonal Lore Books

Exotic Emote, Ghost, Ornament, and Finisher

Additional Season Pass rewards to unlock

The Season of Dawn begins on December 10. More information, including the full reward tracks for both free and premium players (although they're not labelled, so you'll have to take a guess at some of them) is up at bungie.net. The full reveal livestream will take place tomorrow, December 4, at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer.