How to complete Eyes on the Moon and unlock Vex Offensive in Destiny 2

It isn't obvious where to start with the Destiny 2 Eyes on the Moon quest, the mission you need to tick off in order to get stuck in with the new Vex Offensive game mode. When you first log into the game after the new Shadowkeep activity comes available, you'll see that you won't be able to access it straight away, even if you've purchased the expansion and the Destiny 2 season pass for Season of the Undying bundled with it.

In your way is the Destiny 2 Eyes on the Moon quest, without much guidance in terms of how to tackle it. You'll want to do that, too: it is a six-player co-op activity which pits you and your fellow Guardians against the new, foliage-covered Vex, and it's an easy way of ticking off one of the Divinity exotic quest steps.

So, with only Eyes on the Moon in your way between you and a satisfying Vex clash, I'm going to take you through how to start it and the steps you hurdles you need to surmount before getting in on the action.

How to complete the Destiny 2 Eyes on the Moon quest

Ok, let's get started. You can start Eyes on the Moon by paying Ikora a visit at the Tower. As she hands you the Vex Invasion Emergent Protocol to kick start this mini-mission, you'll then need to kill 100 Vex enemies on the Moon, plus three Gate Lords.

As you may have found in your dalliances on Earth's desolate satellite, the Hive are not the only baddies you can battle. The cybernetic Vex can also be found through the new Public Event type, Vex Invasions. Look for the small Vex logos on your map; you won't find them here all the time—and there's nothing in the shape of a Vex invasion timer to give you an idea of how long you must wait—but they'll turn up eventually.

You may also find pockets of Vex in different places, but completing the mission through the new Public Event type is the most efficient means of doing so. This is not only because this is where Gate Lords will appear, but Vex will keep spawning as long as these special bosses are alive, so you can just rinse and repeat until you've taken out enough robotic targets.

Then, once you've killed 100 Vex and three of the Gate Lord chums return to Eris in the Moon's Sanctuary area to unlock Vex Offensive. And that's all there is to it, and I wish you some happy Vex bashing.