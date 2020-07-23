Desperados 3 gets a free update with new missions

Today THQ Nordic unveiled a number of new missions for Desperados 3 that take place on its Flagstone, Mayor Higgins' Estate, Eagle Falls, and Casa DeVitt maps. This update is free for everyone and not part of the Desperados 3 season pass, which is available separately. The update also makes the game compatible with the Tobii Eye Tracker.
The 4 new challenges are as follows:
- Vanishing Act: You're asked to get rid of a snake oil salesman doing business in Flagstone.
- Untitled Voodoo Mission: Isabelle wants to crash Mayor Higgins' wedding with the help of mind control darts.
- Public Transportation: Two dead men must be carried to the Eagle Falls train station. The guards won't shoot on sight, but you need to stay undetected.
- Bird Hunting: Doc is perched on the roof of Casa DeVitt, with plenty of ammo and five targets on his list.
These sound like a great addition to Desperados 3, showcasing the game's humour and versatility. There's already lots to do in Desperados 3, with its 16 base game missions totalling a playtime of up to 30 hours. Fraser had a good time with it in his review, and if you liked Mimimi Studio's previous stealth strategy game Shadow Tactics or always wanted to try round-based tactics in the Wild West, we recommend you take a look. A free Desperados 3 demo is available via Steam or GOG.