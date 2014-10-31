Denis Dyack's Shadow of the Eternals is back in business

Shadow of the Eternals was announced back in 2013 as a spiritual successor to the excellent GameCube horror game Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem. It was intended to be developed by Precursor Games, a new-at-the-time studio composed largely of veterans of Denis Dyack's Silicon Knights, the defunct developer of Too Human. But two crowdfunding efforts fell well short of their goals, and in September 2013 Dyack announced that the whole thing had been put "on hold." And that was seemingly that—until today.

Today, Dyack, along with "media executives" Jonathan M. Soon-Shiong and Paul Rapovski, announced the launch of Quantum Entanglement Entertainment—a television, games, and film production company that has taken up the Shadow of the Eternals torch as one of its debut projects. There's not much to see at this point, beyond a handful of screens and a couple of videos that were released last year, but the plan is apparently to open the development process up to the community, as is the way these days, with something called "The Singularity."

"QE2 will also be integrating ‘The Singularity’ concept to its website—an open forum where avid fans of any form of entertainment can subscribe to help create and iterate Television, Games and Films with the executives and creatives behind the projects," the studio wrote. "With the rise of social media’s impact on all entertainment mediums, fans can take things one step further and help shape the future of the content by contributing to a script, playing an extra on set, or assisting with the design of a game through QE2’s exclusive virtual hub."

As for Precursor Games, its fate is unclear, although its website is no longer in service. Dyack's original studio, Silicon Knights, went under earlier this year as a result of a long-running and ultimately disastrous legal battle with Unreal Engine developer Epic Games.