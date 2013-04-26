Defense Grid 2's future secured by unnamed investor

Hidden Path's Kickstarter was a strange campaign. Despite the "Defense Grid 2" title, what backers were actually funding was Containment - a DLC expansion pack for the first game of the tower-defence series. The sequel wasn't secured unless the total reached $1 million - $750,000 over the supposed target fund. In total, the campaign raised over $270,000, which technically made it a success, but was far short of the needed DG2 stretch goal.

But! Despite the shortfall, Defense Grid 2 is now in production thanks to the money injection of a secret investor. The team explain more in a video update.

"Through the DG2 Kickstarter campaign we were able to not only raise money and make more Defense Grid content, but we created a shared engagement around the project with thousands of backers for several months," says Hidden Path CEO Jeff Pobst. "The excitement, involvement, and passion that the community displayed around Defense Grid directly helped us engage an investment partner and make DG2 a reality."

Hidden Path expect the game to be ready for the first half of 2014. In addition, they're holding a Defense Grid 1 sale this weekend, bundling the game and all additional DLC - including Containment - for £3.74.