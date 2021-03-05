Deathloop's brilliant Bond-style theme is now on Spotify

Last week Arkane Lyon released a trailer for Deathloop that was simply a cut above the usual. The game itself looks potentially incredible, but what put this over the edge was the theme song Déjà Vu. Composed and performed by Sencit Music and the artist FJØRA, the tune is a conscious Bond homage as well as the perfect accompaniment to the game's retro-futurist aesthetics.

Déjà Vu has now popped up on Spotify for your listening pleasure, and sticking it on just now also has me wondering whether Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater's own Bond tribute was as big an inspiration as the originals. Film and game music is Sencit's speciality, and no wonder. Deathloop's initial announce didn't really pull me in but, after the above, I was pretty much sold.

I mean, if you'll forgive dragging another movie in here, Groundhog Day with assassins is just a great pitch. Deathloop is set to come out on May 21, and will be available on Steam and Bethesda.net.