Dead on arrival: "No plans" for PC version of Ubisoft's I Am Alive

After many periods of radio silence and presumed cancellation, Ubisoft today re-announced I Am Alive with a snazzy Uncharted-meets-Fallout trailer. In spite of a color palette that uses every color in the gray rainbow, it looks pretty interesting. There's just one problem: the announcement only mentioned XBLA and PSN - not PC.

Curious, but not exactly surprised, I got in touch with Ubisoft. "There are no plans for a PC SKU for I Am Alive," a Ubi rep matter-of-factly told me.

So I suppose that's that, then. Perhaps Ubisoft will come around to the PC's greatest-platform-in-the-world-ness someday, but today definitely isn't that day.