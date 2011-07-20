Dawn of War 2: Retribution patch buffs Orks, Ulthwe DLC out now

Orks are the winners of the latest Dawn of War 2: Retribution patch. The greenskins get a series of health buffs across the board, making those vast, snot coloured mobs even more intimidating. Love them or hate them, you won't be able to kill them quite as easily as you could yesterday.
In fact, every race has received balance tweaks, and a sizeable list of bugs have been quietly taken out back and shot with a plasma pistol. You'll find the full patch notes below, nabbed from the Dawn of War 2 Retribution forums . On a related side note, the Eldar Ulthwe DLC mentioned yesterday is available now on the Steam store for £4.99 / $7.50.
Map Changes
- Fixed an issue on 4P Golgotha Depths that prevented Chaos spawning in the 4th position from entering the building in the back corner
- Fixed an issue on 4P Selenon Fissure that caused some units to get stuck in places by teleport or knockback that were not in playable areas
- Fixed an issue on 6P Calderis Refinery that caused some units to get stuck in places by teleport or knockback that were not in playable areas
Bug Fixes
- Dark Flames now do flamer_ability_pvp from flamer_pvp
- Fixed an exploit that allowed players to cast smite multiple times
- All Chaos worship modifiers are now exclusive
- Ravener Alpha no longer fires while making tunnels
- Plague Marine death explosion no longer gives a damage modifier
- Tyranid Mycetic Spores no longer reinforces allied units
- Fixed an issue that allowed the Lord General to cast med kits multiple times
- Wraithguard tooltip changed to “Heavy Infantry” from “Super Heavy Infantry”
- Ogryns tooltip changed to “Super Heavy Infantry” from “Heavy Infantry”
- Reduced the chance of abilities to misfire
- Improved squad plans of units with flamers so that the squad will retain unit coherency
- Improved squad plans of units with missiles so that the squad will retain unit coherency
- Ork Burna Melee cooldown changed from 1 to 0
- Fixed an issue that allowed units to take damage when under the effects of “Angels of Death”
- Fixed an issue that allowed Nobs to take damage when under the effect of “Frenzy”
- Hellfury damage type changed to flame_ability_pvp from flamer_pvp
- Force Commander's Power Sword now shows proper weapon decorator
- Inquisitor's Holy Brazier now shows proper weapon decorator
- Chaos Lord Blood Maul now shows proper weapon decorator
- Sluggas when upgraded with Nob leader now shows proper weapon decorator
- Plague Marine's Plague Sword now shows proper weapon decorator
- Warlock's Witchblade of Kurnous now shows proper weapon decorator
- Commissar Lord's Power Sword now shows proper weapon decorator
- Ork Stormboyz now show proper weapon decorator
- Warboss Bosspole no longer stacks HP on the Warboss
Balance Changes
ORK
- Slugga Nob Upgrade now increases HP of Sluggas by 10% and increase move speed by 1
- Use Your Choppas Red cost increased from 75 to 100
- Mek Boy HP increased from 540 to 600
- Loota Tank HP increased from 550 to 650
- Tankbusters HP increased from 800 to 850
- Bommaboyz no longer causes knockback on retreat
SPACE MARINES
- Techmarine Plasma Overcharge ability now reduces the damage of the plasma gun from 30% to 50%
- Techmarine Artificer Armor health regeneration reduced from 0.5 to 0.35
- Predator HP increased from 600 to 700
- Librarian 'Smite' damage reduced from 25 to 20
- Tactical Marines HP reduced from 350 to 330
- Apothecary Combat Stimulants damage increase lowered to 25% from 40%
CHAOS
- Touch of Nurgle damage reduced from 75 to 37.5
- Chaos Predator HP increased from 660 to 770
- Bloodcrusher cost increase from 350/45 to 350/60
- Touch of Nurgle Knockback changed from Ability to Weapon
TYRANIDS
- Lictor Hero Infiltrate mechanics are mirrored to the Kommando Hero
- Lictor Hero Feeder Tendrills wargear cost increased from 125/25 to 125/35
- Spore Mine Drop Global cost increased from 100 red to 175 red
- Zoanthrope Focus blast now deals weapon knockback from ability knockback
- Ravener Hero Tunnel build time increased from 6 seconds to 10
- Ravener Hero Burrow trap recharge time increased from 5 seconds to 20 seconds
- Ravener now needs to be loaded into the tunnel after it constructs it
ELDAR
- Farseer Armor of Fortune regeneration bonus reduced from 0.5 to 0.35
- Farseer's Guide cooldown decreased from 85 seconds to 30 seconds
- Farseer's Guide only works on infantry now
- Farseer's Timefield speed reduction penalty changed from 70% to 50%
- Fire Prism HP increased from 450 to 500
- Webway gates HP increased from 350 to 450
IMPERIAL GUARD
- Sentinels Stun effect reduced from 7 seconds to 5 seconds
- Banewolf cost increased from 350 req and 200 red to 350 req 75 power and 200 red
- Inquisitor's Holy Brazier Special attack damage reduced from 80 to 50
- Creeping Barrage Red Cost increased from 175 to 200
- Commissar Power Fist (Tier 2) cost reduced from 200/50 to 150/50