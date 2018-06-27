David Hayter returns as Snake in Super Bomberman R

As you'd expect, there was a fair bit of consternation when it emerged that long-time Snake voice actor, David Hayter, would not voice the character in Metal Gear Solid V. The fact that Keifer Sutherland replaced him might have taken the edge off a bit, but there were many who felt betrayed by the decision (Hayter himself said he's got "no particular love" for Hideo Kojima. Ouch.)

But don't worry: Hayter is back as both Naked Snake and Solid Snake. The catch? It's as playable characters in Konami's Super Bomberman R, which has recently shed its Nintendo exclusivity and made it to Steam. The characters arrive as a free update, and you can watch a trailer celebrating this fact below. Hayter seems happy.

As for the game itself, I'm sure it's great if you're into Bomberman, though its quite pricey at $40. The ratings on Steam so far are "mixed".