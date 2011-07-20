Darkness 2 release date pushed back to 2012

The first game was bound by dark magic to the console-boxes, but The Darkness 2 will be coming to PC, which is a good thing because there aren't many games that let you quad wield two demonic snake limbs with a brace of automatic weapons. Originally slated for Autumn , The Darkness 2 has now been pushed back to the gloomier winter months of 2012. We'll be flipping cars with monster limbs on February 7 in the US, and February 10 internationally. For more on the game, check out the official Darkness 2 site and the first trailer .