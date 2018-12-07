Daisy Ridley modded into Super Smash Bros. is perfect nightmare fuel

I hear there's a new Super Smash Bros. out for the Nintendo Switch—and not the PC, for some strange reason—but that's not the Smash Bros. I'm talking about today. I'm talking about Smash for the Wii U, which is quite playable on the PC thanks to the Cemu emulator. And if it's playable, that means it's moddable. So why not mod Star Wars star Daisy Ridley into the cast?

No, better idea: turn princess Daisy into Ridley, the space pterodactyl from the Metroid series. That's definitely not a terrifying image that will haunt me on dark, stormy nights for the rest of my days. It gets even weirder if you think about the fact that Daisy in Smash Bros. is actually just a palette swap for Peach, so this is actually Peach-Daisy-Ridley, but let's not go there.

The Daisy-Ridley mod by modder HSFR.X is on GameBanana, which is also home to some incredible and bizarre The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild mods. Daisy-Ridley is a particularly pure form of nightmare fuel, but there are other bizarre and fun reskins.

Bowsette, somewhere among the internet's 10 weirdest fetishes of 2018, joins the fray.

Animal Villagers replaces the dead-eyed human villager with a selection of animal neighbors, which I find delightful.

Spryo impressively reskins the Duck Hunt dog into the PlayStation dragon.

This custom stage imports a clocktower designed for the Wii fighter Castlevania: Judgment and is mad impressive.

There is "Angery" Kirby. OK then.

Finally, a character moveset mod: "Wii Fit Trainer, but she REALLY stretches." You really need to watch this one in action.

There are many, many other mods out there for the Super Smash Bros. series, and they hold delights and nightmares for you to discover. I'm sure Ultimate will eventually have mods of its own. But for now, if you're just looking for a fine-tuned Smash experience, there's always Project M.