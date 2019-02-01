Cyberpunk RTS Re-Legion is out now

Re-Legion, the neon-infused cyberpunk RTS, is out now, along with a launch trailer showing off all the sorts of things you can do as the leader of a murderous, brainwashed cult. Mostly, it seems, you’ll be causing some good old fashioned mayhem in an effort to topple corporations and eradicate unbelievers. Check the trailer out above.

As a prophet determined to take down an oppressive, technocratic society, you can craft your own religion by selecting various dogmas, develop new abilities and turn ordinary people into followers who will gladly walk into a wall of bullets for you. These followers can attack unbelievers, generate cash and take over territory through hacking. It’s cyberpunk—of course there’s hacking!

Eric Watson went hands-on with Re-Legion last year. “The demo was a pre-alpha build and a bit rough around the edges, and the graphics and animations felt at least a decade old, but I was intrigued by the mixture of classic cyberpunk with religious body horror,” he said. “Using actual humans as a limiting third resource is a fun concept, and the ability to convert enemy forces directly on the battlefield gave me fond memories of Sacrifice, or Age of Empires' priests.”

Judging by some early impressions from players, it’s still a bit rough around the edges, with some buttons not working, the UI being hard to parse and the AI no being quite up to snuff. Conceptually, however, it’s definitely appealing, and while the once stagnant RTS genre is improving, it still desperately needs more weird games to move it forward.

Its out on Steam now for £14.39/$18.