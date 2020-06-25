Cyberpunk 2077's character creator has 5 different types of pubic hair

In May, CD Projekt said that the Cyberpunk 2077 character customization system is so in-depth, you can even customize your junk, with "various sizes and combinations of genitals." As Steven noted at the time, however, the language was just vague enough to keep us in the dark about how detailed it would be.

Today, courtesy of Kotaku, we found out, and all I can say is, wow. The list of user-adjustable features is extensive, to say the least. All the standard stuff is in there, like skin, hair, eyes, ears, scars, and tattoos, but you can also select from three kinds of nipples, two dick types (size adjustable, naturally), one vagina option (no details on that), and—here we are—five types of pubic hair.

Five! I didn't know there were that many different types of pubes in real life. Dong sliders are so yesterday.

If videogame nudity isn't your thing, you can bypass all of it, and that choice will hold up even if you then make use of the randomizer: The Kotaku report says opting for a random look will change your outward appearance but leave your genitalia untouched. Gender selection will also sometimes have kind of a meta-impact on the game, as well. One of the game's perks, for instance, is called Demolition Man if you play as a male character, but becomes Demolition Femme if you play as a woman.

I haven't had the opportunity to get my hands on Cyberpunk 2077 yet, but fortunately Andy Kelly has, and he liked it an awful lot, calling it "2020's most exciting RPG" in his new preview. We've also got some new gameplay footage to enjoy, an early look at life in the Badlands outside Night City, and in case you hadn't heard, a Cyberpunk 2077 anime is coming to Netflix in 2022 from the renowned Studio Trigger.

Thanks for the callout, Nibel.