Here's some brand new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage

This week I played Cyberpunk 2077 for 4 hours, and you can read a detailed account of my experiences here. But if you can't wait to see the game in action for yourself, above are some highlights from my time with it (also on YouTube)—illustrated with PC footage supplied by CD Projekt Red, rather than captured by me. But it's all the same stuff I played, including the nomad life path.

Life paths are basically origin stories, letting you choose a background for your version of main character V. This determines your starting location, as well as your relationship with Night City. I chose the nomad path, which starts you out in the Badlands on the outskirts of the city, which you can see in action in the video. It's a big, open environment that you revisit later in the game.

I also take a look at the new braindance mode, which lets you be a cyber-detective, and check out some of Night City's coolest nightclubs. After another delay, Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 19 this year, and I can't wait to play more of it.