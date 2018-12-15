Black Ops 4's Blackout mode getting camos and custom games next week

Custom games and weapon camos will arrive in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's battle royale mode next week, Treyarch has announced.

You'll be able to launch a private Blackout match for you and your friends, competing in solo, duos or squads. To begin with the maximum player count will be 12, but that will increase over time, the developer said in a Reddit post.

Treyarch says custom games will give you more time and freedom to explore the map and find secrets (suggesting some are still undiscovered), but didn't say whether you'll be able to adjust the speed at which the play area shrinks, or even turn off the storm altogether.

Camos will be supported in regular matches and custom games, and any that you've earned in multiplayer, Zombies or the black market will transfer over to Blackout. You'll equip them in a new Armory menu before a match, and they'll appear on the corresponding weapon if you find it in-game.

I've been holding off of Blackout because of the price, but the recently-released $30 Battle Edition, which doesn't include Zombies, certainly makes it more attractive.