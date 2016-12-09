CS:GO's chickens are wearing festive Christmas sweaters again

The holidays are here, as announced by CS:GO's chickens and their garish new sweaters. Please refer to the above image of a chicken wearing a sweater in CS:GO for verification that the chickens are wearing sweaters. They sure are.

Experienced CS:GO players know that the point of CS:GO is to defend chickens with your life, especially after claiming one by targeting it and pressing 'use' to make it follow you around. We must be even more vigilant when our chickens are wearing bright sweaters, as they're easier targets. Please protect the chickens this winter.

Chicken sweaters were a feature in last year's CS:GO winter update, too. Aside from the increased fowl coziness, the latest patch—which went out yesterday—adds a new audio setting, Head-Related Transfer Function, which seeks to "vastly improve 360 degree vertical and horizontal sound positioning." There are also some tweaks to public lobbies, the Nuke map, and a note that "third-person weapon angles now visibly match first-person weapon recoil."

Players can also buy $1 gifts to give out to random players in their matches, spreading some nice holiday cheer. (I tried to give a present to a chicken but it didn't work and I accidentally shot the chicken. I'm sorry.)

Read the full patch notes here.